Deer Creek Daisies hold organizational meeting

On March 19, the Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club met at the home of Billie Lanman to plan our outings for 2022.

Following a delicious luncheon, provided by hostesses Kendra Knecht and Billie Lanman, members volunteered to host various events for the upcoming months.

Cards were signed for Julie Schwartz, who was unable to attend, as well as Garringer’s Pumpkin Farm and McClish’s Plants Plus for their many years of providing beautiful plants and fun experiences for our community.

We are looking forward to a fun, informative planting season!

The Deer Creek Daisies recently held their organizational meeting. Pictured, front row, from left to right are: Marty Cook, Connie Lindsey and Shirley Pettit. Pictured, back row, from left to right are: Barbara Vance, Joyce Schlichter, Jeanne Miller, Rita Lanman, Kendra Knecht and Billie Lanman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Deercreek-Daisies-pic-4-7-2022.jpg The Deer Creek Daisies recently held their organizational meeting. Pictured, front row, from left to right are: Marty Cook, Connie Lindsey and Shirley Pettit. Pictured, back row, from left to right are: Barbara Vance, Joyce Schlichter, Jeanne Miller, Rita Lanman, Kendra Knecht and Billie Lanman. Courtesy photo