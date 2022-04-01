Cake-like cookies: Whoopie Pies

Hello! This week’s recipe is an old one. Tried and true, and I have made them many, many times over the years.

I’ve made these and took them to school for my son’s party days, for reunions, for snacking, for our card night, and yes, for Mom’s Sunday dinner table.

Most people can’t resist the soft cake-like cookie and the creamy sweet filling — just make sure you have lots of cold milk to go with these because they go perfect with a cold glass of milk; but, for me, I’ll pass on the milk and have coffee with them.

They are a little time consuming to make, and this recipe does seem to make a nice sized batch.

After they are cooled and you add the filling to them, I will wrap each one in saran wrap, put them in a Ziploc bag and freeze them.

It just seems so nice to pull these cool treats out on a hot summer day and enjoy the taste of them and not to mention not having to heat the house up from the oven in the summer.

Whoopie Pies

-1/2 cup baking cocoa

-1/2 cup hot water

-1/2 cup shortening

-1,1/2 cup sugar

-2 eggs

-2 teaspoons vanilla

-2, 2/3 cup flour

-1 teaspoon baking soda

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1/2 cup buttermilk

Filling

-3 tablespoon flour

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1 cup milk

-3/4 cup shortening

-1, 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

-3 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine cocoa and water. Cool for 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, vanilla, and cocoa mixture. Combine dry ingredients: gradually add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk beating well after each addition.

Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Flatten slightly with a spoon. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until firm to the touch. Remove to wire racks to cool.

In a small saucepan, combine flour and salt. Gradually whisk in milk until smooth: cook and stir over medium high heat until thick, 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and refrigerate until completely cool.

In a small bowl, cream the shortening, sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add milk mixture. Beat for 7 minutes or until fluffy. Spread filling on half of the cookies, top with remaining cookies. Store in the refrigerator.

Yields 2 dozen. Tip: if you don’t have buttermilk, use your 1/2 cup measuring cup and put in 1 tablespoon of vinegar, fill the rest of the way up with milk. Stir it gently and let it set for a couple of minutes and it will become thick just like buttermilk. Enjoy!

