A recipe for pasta lovers

Hello! This week’s recipe is for the pasta lovers. I’ve never been a fan of pasta, but my husband sure is.

I’ve always been a fruit and veggie girl. When I was little my mom would go to the grocery store and I would go with her.

She would say, “what kind of candy do you want?”

My response was, “green grapes.”

Me being a fruit and veggie girl has been a lifelong thing. But I make my husband some pasta dishes occasionally.

He really likes this dish, and I do have to admit it smells good. So when I do make this for him, I also make a large salad so I can get some healthy stuff down him as well…. while I feast on my salad alone.

I have also added some Italian sausage or turkey breakfast sausage to this recipe to make this a meal in one. I first cook the sausage until its done, then you can just layer it on top of the pasta before pouring the sauce over the top, or it’s just as good to add it to the filling.

Whichever way you decide to do this, just make sure you drain the sausage first.

Manicotti with Cheese

-14 pieces (8 oz) manicotti, uncooked

-1, 3/4 cups (15 oz container) part-skim ricotta cheese

-2 cups (8 oz) shredded mozzarella cheese

-1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

-1 egg slightly beaten

-2 teaspoons dried parsley

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon pepper

-3 cups (30 oz jar) spaghetti sauce

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, stir together cheeses, egg, parsley, salt and pepper. Spoon into pasta tubes.

Spread a thin layer of sauce on bottom of a 13-by-9 inch glass baking dish. Arrange filled pasta in single layer over sauce. Pour remaining sauce over pasta, then cover with foil.

Bake 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake for 15 minutes longer or until hot and bubbly. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-1.jpg