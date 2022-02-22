Posted on by

Bonham, Moler announce engagement

Mr. Gus Bonham and Miss Tiffany Moler would proudly like to announce their engagement as of April 2021. Gus is a 2009 graduate of Miami Trace High School and is the son of Doug Bonham and Cindy (Larry) Sholler. Tiffany is a 2008 graduate of Hillsboro High School and is the daughter of Mike (Amy) Moler of Morrow and Stacie (Jay) Young of Hillsboro. The couple plan to wed in a private ceremony in September surrounded by family and friends.

Courtesy photo

