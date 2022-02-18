Homemade and delicious cinnamon rolls

Editor’s note: The following is Lou Ann Thompson’s 100th Country Cooking recipe. This column has increasingly become a huge favorite with our readers since it began.

Hello! My favorite breakfast treat is cinnamon rolls, or anytime of the day as far as that goes.

I’m not big on the “store bought” ones. I prefer to make my own and have that wonderful smell fill the house. Once they are out of the oven, I grab a cup of coffee and just totally enjoy one or maybe two.

When I was making them one evening my husband says, “what are you cooking now?”

I said, “I’m preparing cinnamon rolls for breakfast.”

He said, “you don’t have to make me any, because I really don’t like them.”

I thought, “what? Who doesn’t like fresh out of the oven cinnamon rolls?”

I continued with my task of making them and put them in my glass pan to raise the rolls for the next morning.

I got up and set out the rolls in the morning, letting them raise, then put them in the oven.

He then said, “well, those smell good.”

After they were baked and three cinnamon rolls later, he determined he did like them after all.

I remember making them when I lived in Ross County living up on a hill in the country, and before they would come out of my oven, my neighbors were at my door telling me they smelled cinnamon rolls… and asking if the coffee was on.

These are always a hit no matter what time of day you decide to make them. But for me, I love them for breakfast.

I make them, let them rise and roll them out into the cinnamon rolls and cut them, put them in the pan and cover them with plastic wrap and put them in the refrigerator. I get them out the next morning and give them an hour or two to raise and bake them. That gives you a no fuss morning. It gives me a bit to enjoy one cup of coffee and maybe some news.

Just be cautious making them. The wonderful warm inviting smell of these seems to filter to the neighbors, no matter how far away that is.

Cinnamon Rolls

-1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast (I usually use the rapid rise and use about 3 teaspoons if you have it in a jar).

-1 Tablespoon sugar

-1/4 cup warm water

-1 cup 2% milk

-1/2 of a 3.4 oz package of vanilla pudding mix (use it dry, do not make it)

-1 large egg

-1/4 cup butter, melted

-1 teaspoon salt

-3 to 3, 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Filling

-3/4 cup sugar (you can use brown sugar if you wish)

-1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

-1/4 cup butter, melted

Frosting

-1/2 cup butter, softened (you can also use cream cheese instead of the butter)

-2 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1 teaspoon water

-1, 1/2 to 1, 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and 1 tablespoon sugar in warm water. In a large bowl, beat milk and pudding mix on low speed for 1 minute. Let stand 1 minute or until soft set.

Next, add egg, melted butter, salt, yeast mixture and 2 cups flour. Beat on medium until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).

Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, 6 to 8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled about 1 hour.

For filling, in a small bowl mix sugar and cinnamon. Punch down dough and divide in half. Turn one portion of dough into a lightly floured surface: roll into a 18×10-inch rectangle. Brush with half of the melted butter to within 1/4 inch of the edges, then sprinkle with half of the sugar mixture. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side, pinch seam to seal. Cut into 12 slices. Repeat with remaining dough and filling ingredients.

Place all slices in a greased 13×9 baking pan, cut side down. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise in a warm place until almost doubled, about 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter until creamy. Beat in vanilla, water, and enough confectioners’ sugar to reach desired consistency. Spread over warm rolls. Serve warm. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-2.jpg