Marriage is worth the work

We’ve been married for almost 12 years, still, my heart leaps when I see my beloved.

Yes, our lives have had more twists and turns than I could ever tell, since that moment when our hands were joined for the first time, on March 19, 2010. We were pronounced husband and wife. It was good. Too good to be true. Regardless of what would happen, it was bound to end well, or so it appeared.

In the days and years to come, I watched marriages and relationships. I wondered what made the difference; some looked like they were radiant and thriving, other couples looked more like they lived together because it was the thing to do. Still, I wondered, I prayed, I dug in. What more can a wife do for her husband?

Is it true that if one is out to find a happy marriage, it will never happen; and when you do all you can for your spouse, it will all come back one day? I believed in my husband, yet I knew that his fullest potential would only be reached by years of him having a wife with a true dedication to him alone—one who is actively supporting and even pursuing his ideas and ideals.

I determined to do all I could. It became so real to me one day that no one else on earth would ever pour out their whole life for him.

On some days or years, the sun shone warmly on our marriage; there was hardly a ruffle, we were at rest.

Then there were other stages when the thunder clouds rolled, and lightning flashed. We did all we could yet came up short of answers. We were in love yet perplexed beyond words. Why? How could such heartache be known to people dedicated to doing what is best in all situations? We wondered, prayed, cried, and knew there must be a solution. As much as we wanted instant answers, there were none. So we hung on to God like He was the only real thing in life. Bit by bit, God gave answers. There was a glimmer that the storms would cease one day, and rainbows would appear.

Praise the Lord, he healed, made new, and the rainbows are shining bright in my heart today!

Many aspects of marriage and even other relationships stand out to me. Still, none remains etched in my mind, like that of seeking the Lord’s face even when the whole world is caving in on you.

So, dear friend, no matter how utterly dark the night and no matter how many bottles you could fill with your tears, know that answers and even complete healing will be there, as you call out, “Jesus.” If it takes thousands of SOS calls to Him, no problem, His answers start precisely where we stop trying on our own.

Yes, Valentine’s Day is a special time for us to celebrate our love for each other, yet we don’t do so lightly. Surely love is a miracle from God!

Valentine’s day is not widely celebrated in most Amish communities. Like anything else, it’s not the same across the globe, even in comparing Amish communities. Even in our home, it varies from year to year. A year ago, we ladies at church had a surprise Valentine supper for the men. A candle-lit supper with a hearty meal of various appetizers, mashed potatoes, gravy, barbecued ribs, salad, butter horns, and brownie sundaes in goblets was topped of with golden moments beside hubby. Thank you, Grandma, for so kindly taking care of our six little ones!

After supper was exciting when all the guys, who had not been surprised by the supper, shared the inspiration of some kind regarding marriage, one of them challenged the men to try something different this year. Instead of giving a Valentine card, he encouraged them to write a letter to their wife, telling them various ways that they love their wife.

Bless Daniel’s heart, he took it seriously. He wrote a very encouraging letter which is still on our dresser a year later!

Now, try this recipe for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day!

VALENTINE’S SWEETHEART PUDDING INGREDIENTS

Crust:

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 /2 cup butter, melted

1 /4 cup white sugar

Pudding:

3 egg yolks

4 cups milk

½ cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Top layer:

3 egg whites

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Crust: Mix together, reserve 1 cup and putting remaining crumbs in pan.

Pudding: beat egg yolks first and then fold in the rest of the ingredients and cook over medium heat until thickened.

Mix well and pour over crumbs.

Top layer:

Beat egg whites, sugar and vanilla till stiff and glossy.

Layer onto pudding and top with reserve crumbs.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Amish-Cook-logo-cmyk-1.jpg