Fudge for the holidays

Hello!

I’m thinking fudge.

My favorite fudge has got to be black walnut fudge; however, chocolate is right up there with it.

So, this week, I pulled out another old recipe I have used for years. It seems to always turn out creamy and smooth. One thing I don’t like in fudge is if you bite into it and it feels grainy. To me it shouldn’t be. It should be smooth and creamy and full of delicious flavor.

No Fail Fudge

3 cups sugar

¾ cup butter

¾ cup canned milk

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 10oz pkg miniature marshmallows

1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Combine sugar, butter, milk in a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap and microwave 10 minutes

Stir

Continue to cook 5 to 6 more minutes or until mixture forms a soft ball stage.

Stir in chocolate chips, marshmallows, nuts, and vanilla

Pour into a buttered 13×9 pan

Chill, when firm cut into bite sized pieces.

ENJOY!

