Deer Creek Daisies enjoy holiday luncheon

A delicious luncheon and gift exchange were enjoyed by the Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club on Dec. 4 at Deer Creek State Park Lodge.

The ladies participated in a Scavenger Hunt with more than 16 decorated trees prepared by various OAGC clubs, including a local VFW tree. The winner of the hunt was Joyce Schlichter who answered the most correct questions.

Hosts for the Christmas gathering were Judy Gentry, Julie Schwartz, and Rita Lanman.

Did you know? The oldest garden club in the state of Ohio is the Basil Garden Club established in 1913 Baltimore, Ohio in Fairfield County. Now you know!

Pictured are members of the Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club celebrating the holiday season at Deer Creek State Park Lodge. From left to right (kneeling) Connie Lindsey, Marty Cook, Shirley Pettit, Kendra Knecht. Left to right (standing) Jeanne Miller, Emily King, Julie Schwartz, Judy Gentry, Rita Lanman, Joyce Schlichter, Barbara Vance, Billie Lanman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/12/web1_deer-creek-daisies.jpg Pictured are members of the Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club celebrating the holiday season at Deer Creek State Park Lodge. From left to right (kneeling) Connie Lindsey, Marty Cook, Shirley Pettit, Kendra Knecht. Left to right (standing) Jeanne Miller, Emily King, Julie Schwartz, Judy Gentry, Rita Lanman, Joyce Schlichter, Barbara Vance, Billie Lanman. Courtesy photo