Deer Creek Daisies get ‘groove back’

Many of you most likely remember the 1998 movie “How Stella Got her Groove Back.” Well, that’s exactly what the Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club did on June 5 at the Groovy Plants Ranch in Marengo, Ohio.

It was a long overdue reunion of garden friends as the club’s last gathering was the Christmas holidays of December 2019. At that time, the group of gardeners opted to have their organizational meeting for 2020 the month of March rather than the usual January due to weather related reasons.

As luck would have it, the Daisies’ first meeting was scheduled for the day Governor Mike DeWine mandated a state shutdown due to the coronavirus which soon became known as a global pandemic.

Only 7 out of 12 members were in attendance as we all know how busy life can be. Grandchildren’s graduation parties, livestock shows, unfortunately a funeral, and other events which simply warrant family first, always.

The group of Daisies first entered an old brick school house that was on the property which had been made into a gift shop. Tye-Dye T-shirts, typical of the 60’s era of the “hippies,” Groovy plants stationary, candles of flower and plant scents, Cactus Blossom was a noted scent, homemade soaps, lavender being a favorite, garden gloves and numerous packages of garden seeds (both flowers and vegetables).

A large Potting Shed housed numerous colorful clay pots. You could purchase a pot and a plant of your choice and there was no charge for the potting soil. That barn seemed quite busy.

If you have a groove for cactus plants and succulents, look no further, and the plants were all named on a label. Several members filled their carts with these plants. After all, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder!”

Lots of their garden beds and large pots were filled with large century plants, Agave, other succulents which had been housed in a greenhouse until late spring. A mix of both annuals and perennials were also on display.

The gardeners day concluded with a delightful picnic lunch provided by hosts Connie Lindsey and Shirley Pettit. Lots of laughter and friendship was appreciated by those in attendance. Each member received a bundle of 5 magazines. (Birds & Blooms, Garden Gate, Country Gardens, MidWest Living, and the Ohio magazine).

Other garden gifts were received by several questions posed by Connie. Those questions included:

—Is a tomato a fruit or vegetable? Answer: fruit

—Name as many Ohio Native Plants as you can (hint: there are 10). Answer: Black-eyed Susan, Red Columbine, Obedient Plant, Wild Geranium, Common Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Goldenrod, Northern Blue Flag, Wild Bergemont, Purple Coneflower.

—What is the difference between a perennial plant and an annual plant? Answer: A perennial comes back every Spring. An annual blooms and grows only in the Spring, Summer and early Fall before a killing frost.

—What is the known frost date for an annual plant in Ohio’s climate zone? Answer: May 15th

The last order of business was selecting the remaining months for meetings to be held: July 19-24 Fayette County Fair, August—No meeting, September—Kendra Knecht and Jeannie Miller, October—Barbara Vance and Marty Cook, November—Joyce Schlichter, Billie Lanman and Emily King, December—Julie Schwartz, Judy Gentry and Rita Lanman held at Deer Creek State Park Lodge.

Meeting was adjourned with lots of hugs as all in attendance were fully vaccinated. Everyone agreed we are so thankful to get our groove back after the Covid and the Cicadas.

For our readers of the Deer Creek Daisies Garden Club, we would like to leave you with “Did you know?”

Largest County Fair in Ohio? Canfield Fair

Oldest County Fair in Ohio? Great Geauga County Fair

Biggest State Fair in the United States? Texas (Dallas)

Largest Fair in the World? The Shanghai Expo

There are 20 Best State Fairs in the United States. Where is our Ohio State Fair ranked? 8th

“Now you Know!”

Pictured (left-to-right) are Kendra Knecht, Billie Lanman, Barbara Vance, Jeannie Miller, Julie Schwartz, Joyce Schlichter and Connie Lindsey. The gardeners were posing in front of an old mini Volkswagon Van of the 60’s portraying the era of the “groovy” hippies. If you look closely, plants are growing on top of the van. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_deercrek-daisies.jpg Pictured (left-to-right) are Kendra Knecht, Billie Lanman, Barbara Vance, Jeannie Miller, Julie Schwartz, Joyce Schlichter and Connie Lindsey. The gardeners were posing in front of an old mini Volkswagon Van of the 60’s portraying the era of the “groovy” hippies. If you look closely, plants are growing on top of the van. Courtesy photo