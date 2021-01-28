James and Deborah Wolfe, of Washington C.H., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. James and Deborah were married on February 7, 1971 in Springfield, Ohio. They have two children, Wyatt Wolfe of WCH, and Gail (Joe Robinson) of Hillsboro; and two grandchildren Leah, and Jacob. In lieu of a formal gathering the family asks that cards be sent to the couple at 1050 Broadway Street, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160. Deborah and James are pictured on the right.

