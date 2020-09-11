Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Spinach rolls

Hello! This week’s recipe is a quick appetizer.

I first taste-tested this one at a carry-in where I worked in Circleville at a trucking company. It seemed like a perfect addition to the other dishes that were brought it.

I quickly asked for the recipe and have made it often over the years.

Spinach rolls

-2 packs frozen chopped spinach, drained and squeezed.

-5 chopped green onions (green part too)

-1 package cream cheese

-1 cup sour cream

-1 cup mayo

-1/3 cup bacon bits

-salt and pepper to taste

-1/2 tsp. garlic powder

-10 tortilla shells

First, in a large bowl mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, bacon bits, salt, pepper and garlic powder with mixer until well blended.

Once blended, add chopped spinach and green onions stirring in carefully.

Next, spread over the tortilla shells and roll them up, then slice in approximately one-inch widths.

Refrigerate to chill well (covered). Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-1.jpg