Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Pimento Cheese Spread

Hello! I was introduced to this recipe at a family reunion back in the mid 1980s.

I thought it was unusual to run across this spread just sitting on the table, but I noticed it quickly disappeared. When I started looking around, I saw that people were eating it on their meatloaf, in sandwiches and even on top of potato dishes.

This was another “I have to have that recipe” after I tasted it. It seems to go with everything.

I really like it on a lunch meat sandwich with a huge slab of tomato on top. I have even watched my son Dustin eat it as a potato chip dip.

Pimento Cheese Spread

-1 can of Eagle brand milk

-1 large jar of pimentos (do not drain)

-1/2 cup vinegar

-1 lb Velveeta cheese

-8 oz of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

First, in a blender or food processor, put Eagle brand milk, pimentos, vinegar and Velveeta cheese. Process until smooth.

Once smooth, put in a bowl and stir in the shredded cheese. Chill well.

Next, keep in the refrigerator in a covered bowl until ready to serve. Enjoy!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop.jpg