Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Pimento Cheese Spread

Hello! I was introduced to this recipe at a family reunion back in the mid 1980s.
I thought it was unusual to run across this spread just sitting on the table, but I noticed it quickly disappeared. When I started looking around, I saw that people were eating it on their meatloaf, in sandwiches and even on top of potato dishes.
This was another “I have to have that recipe” after I tasted it. It seems to go with everything.
I really like it on a lunch meat sandwich with a huge slab of tomato on top. I have even watched my son Dustin eat it as a potato chip dip.
Pimento Cheese Spread
-1 can of Eagle brand milk
-1 large jar of pimentos (do not drain)
-1/2 cup vinegar
-1 lb Velveeta cheese
-8 oz of shredded sharp cheddar cheese
First, in a blender or food processor, put Eagle brand milk, pimentos, vinegar and Velveeta cheese. Process until smooth.
Once smooth, put in a bowl and stir in the shredded cheese. Chill well.
Next, keep in the refrigerator in a covered bowl until ready to serve. Enjoy!