Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Stuffed Green Peppers

I found this recipe many years ago in an old country cookbook.

I made it and got instant approval from my brother, Tom. I knew it was a keeper. That’s when I started growing my own peppers in the garden.

When the peppers are ready-fresh from the garden, I cut the tops off and clean out the seeds and turn them upside down on a cookie sheet.

Then I put them in the freezer until they are frozen solid, and then into freezer bags until I’m ready to cook them.

I also dice the tops that I cut up and freeze them. I love them in Sloppy Joes and soups.

It feels like a taste of Summer in the winter months. As they say, “it sure tastes good when the snow flies.”

Stuffed Green Peppers

-1 tsp. Salt

-1/2 tsp. pepper

-1 lb hamburger — don’t cook (I use 96 percent lean)

-1/2 instant rice (dry)

-1 egg

-1 medium onion (diced)

-1 tsp. garlic powder

-1 Tbsp. parsley flakes

-2 cans of diced canned tomatoes

-2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

First, in a large bowl mix salt, pepper, hamburger, rice, egg, onion, garlic powder, parsley, 1/2 cup of the diced tomatoes, and 1, 1/2 cups shredded cheese.

Next, stuff the mix into the peppers (usually it makes six peppers depending on the size of them.

Place them in a 9-by-9 inch baking dish and pour the remaining tomatoes over top of the peppers.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about two hours. I usually cover them with foil for the first hour and a half, and then remove the foil so the tops will slightly brown.

After the approximate two hours, place the remaining cheese on top and continue baking another 10 minutes.

When I serve them, I like to cut them in half and spoon the tomatoes over them. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson