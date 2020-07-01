The Amish Cook: Sundays around the Yoder house

Somehow Sundays just put a relaxing slant on everything. I’m not sure what it really is, perhaps, it is the family times or the fact that it’s The Lord’s Day that add extraordinary blessings.

The children love our family tradition of having pancakes for Sunday lunch when we do not have a meal at church. Even when we have Sunday noon guests, the menu is pancakes or waffles with scrambled eggs and sausage or bacon. Daniel often makes pancakes with the recipe they used on Sunday noons when he was a boy growing up; that is unless his dad made them. Ya, his dad has such a knack of making them that he can literally dump in some of this and that, without measuring a single thing and they would come out good enough to ask for the recipe even when there is none.

After lunch, nobody feels like doing the dishes. Sounds lazy, but yes, we’re all enough on relaxing mode with it being Sunday it’s not unusual for us to stack the dishes and wait to wash them until supper time.

After the pancakes are cleaned up, I’m ready for the daily challenge and joy of settling everyone down for naps. Since the children have found more of a routine on taking turns to have stories, go potty, and be rocked, we can do it less than an hour. Once everything and everyone is quiet, it’s mama’s turn to go for bed. How is it that naps are such a treat for adults and oh so dreaded for most little ones?

Once mom has had a little doze, the first thing on the list is go wake Rayni, so she, as well as the rest of us, will all be able to get some sleep at bedtime. Scooping her up, I’ll take her with me downstairs, where I have my quiet time with God and have her waking at the same time. Next, Julia and I are ready for some mother-daughter time. With me being wrapped up with little ones day in and day out, I find my time with her to be necessary. In the last weeks, we’ve been working on getting baby clothes and blankets ready for the grand arrival.

By 4 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, Daniel can always be found in the kitchen as he pops up the best popcorn I’ve ever tasted- no, I’m not just partial, it is the best popcorn ever. Using butter and bacon drippings to pop it in and ample amounts of sour cream ‘n onion powder and honey mustard onion powder (available at bulk food stores), the taste is brought to a tee.

Again, popcorn is a tradition he picked up from his father, who also pops a big bowl full for the family at four in the afternoon.

By supper time, which is generally at 5:30, no one can honestly say they’re hungry, so it often gets pushed off till a bit later, or we settle for a smoothie of some sort- usually coffee, Daniel’s standby, or my favorite, a fruit smoothie. I don’t care what kind of fruit it is, as long as it’s called fruit, I’m happy.

The children love Sunday evenings, they often consist of family time in the yard, watching or helping them play with their balls or run races. Sometimes we’ll go on walks down our little country road and often end up stopping in at someone’s house for a chat and sometimes more popcorn. Yes, popcorn is probably what you’d call a part of many Amish folks traditions on Sunday afternoons.

After a relaxing Sunday, we’re all ready for a fresh start on Monday morning.

Now here you go with the Yoder family favorite waffle recipe. To save time, you can easily make these in pancake-style in a skillet.

DANIEL’S WAFFLES

2 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups flour

DIRECTIONS: Whisk wet ingredients together, then mix in dry and stir until combined. Don’t over-combine after adding dry ingredients. Also, Daniel has discovered that it works best to brown the waffles for one minute and 30 seconds, with an additional one minute and 45 seconds on medium heat on the second side. It toasts them to a nice, golden brown.