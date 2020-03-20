Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Polynesian Supper

Hello! My Grandma used to say that my Grandpa would sweeten sugar if he could. I guess I have inherited that trait.

This recipe has a little bit of the sweet taste, not to mention it’s quick, easy and oh so good. I like the way the pineapple adds a tropical feel to this comfort food. This recipe is yet another one of my “go to” things to make when there’s not a lot of time to make supper.

Polynesian Supper

-1 lb smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices

-1 medium onion, chopped

-1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch chunks

-1 can (14, 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

-1/2 cup beef broth (I use 1 beef bouillon cube dissolved in 1/2 cup warm water)

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1/4 teaspoon pepper

-3 Tablespoons brown sugar

-1 can (20 oz) pineapple tidbits

-2 Tablespoons cornstarch

-hot, cooked rice

In a large skillet cook sausage, onion and green pepper until vegetables are tender. Add tomatoes, broth, brown sugar, garlic powder and pepper. Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Stir pineapple into sausage mixture and bring to a boil — cook uncovered for five minutes.

Combine cornstarch and reserved pineapple juice until smooth then gradually add to sausage mixture. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened.

Serve hot over rice. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-1.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo