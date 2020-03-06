Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Orange Shortbread Bars

Hello! Who doesn’t just love desserts? I sure do.
This recipe I happened to run across several years ago was on the back of a margarine package. I tried it and was hooked. I love the creamy smooth orange layer.
When I need to fix a dessert, this is one of my favorites that I keep going back to. It is at the top of my list of desserts.
Orange Shortbread Bars
Bottom layer:
-2 cups flour
-1/4 teaspoon salt
-1/4 teaspoon baking powder
-1 cup margarine
-1/2 cup sugar
Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually stir in salt, baking powder and flour until well blended. Chill for two hours. Press into a 13-9-2 pan. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes.
Top layer:
-4 eggs (lightly beaten)
-1/3 cup flour
-1/3 cup orange juice
-1, 1/2 cups sugar
-2 tablespoons grated orange peel
Stir together flour and sugar. Add eggs, orange juice, orange peel to the flour/ sugar mixture. Mix well and pour over the bottom layer.
Bake 30 minutes more. Cool completely. I usually sprinkle confectioners’ sugar over the top to give it a pretty finish. Refrigerate until completely chilled. Enjoy!