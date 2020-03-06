Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Orange Shortbread Bars

Hello! Who doesn’t just love desserts? I sure do.

This recipe I happened to run across several years ago was on the back of a margarine package. I tried it and was hooked. I love the creamy smooth orange layer.

When I need to fix a dessert, this is one of my favorites that I keep going back to. It is at the top of my list of desserts.

Orange Shortbread Bars

Bottom layer:

-2 cups flour

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon baking powder

-1 cup margarine

-1/2 cup sugar

Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually stir in salt, baking powder and flour until well blended. Chill for two hours. Press into a 13-9-2 pan. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes.

Top layer:

-4 eggs (lightly beaten)

-1/3 cup flour

-1/3 cup orange juice

-1, 1/2 cups sugar

-2 tablespoons grated orange peel

Stir together flour and sugar. Add eggs, orange juice, orange peel to the flour/ sugar mixture. Mix well and pour over the bottom layer.

Bake 30 minutes more. Cool completely. I usually sprinkle confectioners’ sugar over the top to give it a pretty finish. Refrigerate until completely chilled. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_LouAnn-front-2-.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo