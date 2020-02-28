Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy

Hello! Baby, it’s cold outside, and I want warm comfort food.

We have fell in love with this quick and easy recipe that is easy on the calories but very satisfying.

It’s very good over rice or mashed potatoes. My favorite is to serve it with mashed potatoes, cole slaw and rolls. Comfort food at its finest. I hope you all enjoy it.

Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy

-2 packets dry chicken gravy mix

-1 (10.5 oz) can cream of chicken soup

-2 cups water

-1 lb boneless skinless chicken tenderloins — cut in small bite-size pieces

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1/2 teaspoon black pepper

-1/2 cup sour cream

I put dry chicken gravy mix, chicken soup, water, garlic powder and black pepper right in the crock pot and whisk it all together. Then add chicken.

Cook on medium for six to eight hours then add the sour cream when done. I don’t add any salt to this recipe, because the gravy mix and the soup seems to have plenty of salt in them.

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-3.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo