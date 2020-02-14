Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Brownie Bars

Hello! I used to get together with a group of ladies and we would play cards once a week and each one of us would bring a dish. My duty was to bring dessert. I had to come up with a lot of desserts. These Brownie Bars was one of the favorites.

This recipe will take care of any craving for sweets and chocolate you may have. Since this also falls right into the Valentine’s Day festivities, it just seems to fit.

Brownie Bars:

Filling:

-6 oz cream cheese, softened

-1/2 cup sugar

-1/4 cup butter, softened

-2 tablespoons all-purpose flower

-1 large egg, lightly beaten, room temperature

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Brownie:

-1/2 cup butter, cubed

-4 tablespoons cocoa

-2 large eggs, lightly beaten, room temperature

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1 cup sugar

-1 cup all-purpose flower

-1 teaspoon baking powder

-1 cup chopped walnuts

Topping:

-2 cups miniature marshmallows

Frosting:

-1/4 cup butter

-1/4 cup milk

-2 oz cream cheese

-4 tablespoons cocoa

-3 cups confectioners’ sugar

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients until smooth, set aside.

In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients for the brownie, stirring in walnuts last. Mix well.

Spread brownie mixture in a 13-by-9 baking pan coated with cooking spray. Spread filling over brownie batter.

Bake until almost set, about 28 minutes. Sprinkle with marshmallows. Bake two minutes longer.

For frosting — heat butter until melted. Stir in milk, cream cheese, cocoa, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla. Immediately drizzle over marshmallows. Chill well, cut into bars. Enjoy!

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_LouAnn-front-2-1-1.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald file photo