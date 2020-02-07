Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Cheesyburger Soup

Hello! I love comfort food. With that said, I also love soups.

What is better than a warm bowl of soup on a cold winter day? I like the hearty soups — the kind that warms you up and sticks to your ribs.

Today, I’m sharing one of mine and my family’s all-time favorites that I fix often. It makes a lot. If you wish, you can cut the recipe in half or you can freeze it. I hope you all enjoy this as much as we have.

Cheesyburger Soup

-1 lb of ground beef (I usually use 96 percent lean)

-1 large onion diced

-1 cup diced celery

-4 cups diced peeled potatoes

-1 cup diced carrots

-1 teaspoon dried basil

-1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

-3 cups of chicken broth

-1/4 cup of flour

-8 oz of process American cheese, cubed

-1, 1/2 cup of milk (I usually use 2 percent)

-3/4 teaspoon salt

-1/2 teaspoon pepper

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1/4 cup of sour cream

First, brown the hamburger, then dice onions, carrots, celery and potatoes. In a large pot, add beef, onions, carrots, celery, basil, parsley, chicken broth, potatoes, salt and pepper.

You can substitute bouillon cubes for the chicken broth, but if you use the bouillon cubes instead, do not add salt.

Next, bring the pot to a boil and then reduce heat until vegetables are at desired tenderness. Add cheese and stir until melted.

Mix flour and milk until smooth, then add it to the soup but do not boil. Add sour cream and stir, remove from heat.

Enjoy!

