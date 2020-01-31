Country Cooking with Lou Ann

Hello! While preparing for my day at work on a recent cold, dreary, overcast morning, I decided to make a little treat to brighten our day here in the office of the Record-Herald.

I made a dip that’s warm and bubbly. I always make this dip on holidays for my family. I hope you enjoy it too.

I usually use tortilla chips but my husband, Don, prefers Club Crackers. He also likes to pair this with olives, carrots and sweet pickles.

I try to cut calories when making this and you can do that by buying some fat free cream cheese and fat free sour cream, but if you are not counting calories just use the regular products. I really don’t taste the difference.

It’s warm, wonderful tasting and makes everyone smile.

Bacon/Cheese dip:

-1-8 oz package of cream cheese

-1-16 oz container of sour cream

-1/4 cup of finely chopped onion

-1-8 oz package of shredded cheddar cheese (I use sharp-cheddar)

-1-3 oz container of real bacon bits

I usually cut the cream cheese in small pieces so it melts faster, add the other ingredients and mix thoroughly. I put this in a small crock pot and let it get warm and bubbly. If you wanted to, you could get it all hot and melty in a microwave. Enjoy!

If you have any recipes you would like to share, or if there is a recipe you would like to have, let Lou Ann know. She would love to have your feedback. Please contact her at Lthompson@aimmediamidwest.com or at 740-313-0359.

Lou Ann Thompson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_LouAnn-front-2-.jpg Lou Ann Thompson Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo