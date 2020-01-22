Washington Garden Club holds January meeting

The Washington Garden Club met on Jan. 7 at Our Place Restaurant for a business and luncheon meeting.

President Winnie Gregory, Linda Warfield secretary/treasurer, Joan Rodgers, hostess, and Lee Reno were in attendance. Sherry Dehass has continued to be back in the hospital for several weeks. We are all sending cards for well wishes.

The tables were decorated with snow flakes and sweet small presents and lady bugs. The center of the table was a pretty white lantern with candlelight. Warfield won the door prize.

The club helped work at Deer Creek Lodge for Christmas trees. The organization’s region 8, 9 and 16 has been decorating for Christmas for the last seven years. The display is two-month long and can be enjoyed by everyone. There are 17 trees and yards and yards lights, garland and ribbon. Special Sunday in December is always open house with Santa Claus to talk and visit with the kids. School choir who come to perform Christmas songs. This is what gardeners do when it’s too cold to work outside.

Fayette County clubs will be hosting the spring 2021 meeting for region 16, so plans are being organized for the event. This takes place in May 2021. The place will be announced later. This is a day of gardening programs, lunch and gathering of friends.

February 4 will be our next meeting at Werner’s Smoke House, Jeffersonville at Routes 71 and 35. We will be meeting at noon and anyone who would be interested in attending — learning all about flowers, trees, birds and gardening — please call Warfield at (937) 675-9029 and bring a friend.