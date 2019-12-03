The Amish Cook: Gloria’s favorite Christmas candy recipes

YODER’S OLD-FASHIONED TURTLE CANDIES

1/3 pound white chocolate – Melt in double-boiler or microwave, then spoon dabs on wax or parchment paper. Dabs should be 1” in diameter.

1/2 pound pecan halves – Press three pecan halves side by side into each dab of chocolate. Leave until the white chocolate is set.

1 can sweet condensed milk – Place an unopened can in a 3 quart kettle over, cover completely with water. Bring to a boil and boil gently for 3 hours. The can needs to be covered at all times, so keep monitoring how much water is in your kettle and add more if needed. Remove from heat. Let can set in water until it is room temperature. Remove from can and spread 1 rounded teaspoon of carmelized milk on top of the pecans.

1 pound milk chocolate – Melt in a double boiler or microwave then spoon on top of the caramel, covering all but the tips of the pecans.

I hope you enjoy that favorite candy recipe of ours, hopefully, it will become part of your holiday traditions. The holiday season, with Christmas in the air, has a specialness all its own.

Candy making and Christmas go hand in hand for many of us. Daniel’s family especially enjoyed making candy during this season. In fact, he recalls his Dad and sister Mary being the ones who initiated candy making on Christmas Day.

BUTTERSCOTCH GRAHAM CRACKER CANDY

Layer a rimmed 11 X 17 cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Put a single layer of graham crackers side by side (with 4 sides touching one another) on parchment paper. Bring the following mixture to a rolling boil:

1 cup butter (for crunchier crackers, use only half cup)

1 cup brown sugar

Spread mixture on top of crackers.

Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and sprinkle with 1 1 /2 cups chocolate chips. Let set a few minutes and then spread melted chips over with a butter knife. Cool and break into sized pieces of your choice. Enjoy and have a Merry Christmas!