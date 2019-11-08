Baughns celebrate 50th anniversary

Mike and Debbie (Ruth) Baughn of Washington Court House, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a weekend getaway. The couple was married on Nov. 8, 1969 at the South Side Church of Christ with the Rev. Charles Richmond officiating. Mike is a U.S. Army veteran, having served a tour of duty in Vietnam. Following his service in the military, he became a forklift operator for Mead Containers and Calmar. The Baughns are the parents of a daughter, Kimberly Miller, and the proud grandparents of two granddaughters, Macy and Emma Miller.
Courtesy photos
