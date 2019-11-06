Fayette Garden Club elects officers for coming year

The October meeting of the Fayette Garden Club was held at the home of Jodi Kirkpatrick.

The afternoon meeting began with a delicious lunch prepared by Brenda Cupp. Kara Polichetti led in a game of “Blooming Bingo.” Pictures and names of flowers were used instead of numbers.

Three reports were given during the business meeting by the audit committee, the by-laws committee and the program committee.

The club was happy to welcome back Marge Clifford who had been out of state for sometime.

Installation of officers for the upcoming year was announced. Julia Hidy was installed as the president. Other officers were: vice president—Pat Parsons, secretary—Pam Rhoads, assistant secretary—Jodi Kirkpatrick, treasurer—Debi Carr, assistant treasurer—Jean Smith, publicity—Mary Estle assistant publicity—Pam Rhoads.

Pots of mums were given to the incoming and outgoing officers.

Members left the meeting with a variety of “treasures” of all sorts from the “white elephant” sale. On their departure, many chose seeds or flowers to transplant into next year’s garden.

Present for this fun filled afternoon were Debi Carr, Marge Clifford, Mary Jane Esselburn, Mary Estle, Julia Hidy, Shirley Johnson, Jodi Kirkpatrick, Joanne Montgomery, Pam Rhoads, Barbara Sams, Jean Smith and guests Brenda Cupp and Kara Polichetti.

The November meeting will have a Thanksgiving theme. It will be held at the Pinkerton House on Friday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

Pictured is Mary Estle (R) with Julia Hidy (L), who was elected as president of the Fayette Garden club for the next two years. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_img077.jpg Pictured is Mary Estle (R) with Julia Hidy (L), who was elected as president of the Fayette Garden club for the next two years. Courtesy photo