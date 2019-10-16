Deer Creek Daisies hold October meeting

Wild Roots Botanicals was quite a unique experience for the Deer Creek Daisy October meeting.

Wild Roots is located in Chillicothe, 59 E. Water St. This area has been revitalized with renovation of an older part of Chillicothe into various shops and small businesses, and has made it a great experience for shopping and eating.

At Wild Roots each Daisy planted a Jade plant (which is part of the succulent family) to take home with them. The Daisies were given instructions for care of their new plant as we know different plants require different treatment to maintain them.

Jade plant (Crassula) produce fleshy oval leaves on thick stalks. These tough succulents require little care, making them a smart choice if you are a novice, but they are attractive enough to capture your attention if you like plants in your home.

Jade plants should be planted in cactus soil with some added organic matter. A southern window where they receive at least four hours of direct sun is ideal. Try to maintain temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Water Jade plants to keep the soil slightly moist during summer and when actively growing. Reduce watering in the winter, allowing the soil to dry slightly before watering again.

Many unique indoor plants were on display in this wonderful shop. Deanne Kirkpatrick is the owner of the shop and made this a great outing for the group.

Lunch was enjoyed at R Kitchen followed by browsing of other shops in the area.

Deer Creek Daisies recently visited the Wild Roots Botanicals in Chillicothe. Present were (L-R) Judy Gentry, Joyce Schlichter, Billie Lanman, Marty Cook, Shirley Pettit, Kendra Knecht and Rita Lanman.