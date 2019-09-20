Fayette Garden Club holds Sept. meeting

Member Pat Parsons hosted the September meeting of the Fayette Garden Club.

Parsons introduced special guest speaker, Brigitte Hisey, who had brought a beautiful stuffed Barred Owl as an exhibit.

Those present learned that there are 12 species of owls that are native to Ohio.

An owl’s eyes are 10 times more sensitive to light than human eyes. This helps them as they hunt at night.

Their eye sockets are stuck in their heads and this is the reason they turn their heads almost completely around. Barn Owls and Barred Owls have dark eyes while other owls have yellow eyes.

Owls have good hearing. Some owls have ear tufts and others don’t.

Parsons showed pictures of the recent “Birds and Blooms” magazine that featured owls. She also played recordings of the sounds made by various owls. Barn Owls make a hissing sound. The Great Horned Owl produces the classic hooting that can be heard for great distances.

Owls vary in size. The Great Horned Owl has a wing span of three-and-a-half feet. Being one of the larger Ohio Owls, they can pick up larger prey such as skunks, smaller owls or birds, mice or even domestic cats.

The most common owl in Ohio is the Eastern Screech Owl. This small owl is only the size of a can of pop.

At the conclusion of the presentation by Hisey and Parsons, a quiz was given. Debi Carr was the winner of a small owl (not live of course).

Before the short business meeting, refreshments were enjoyed: homemade cookies, pretzels, sherbet and a chocolate cake with a large owl drawn on top.

Members present for this interesting meeting were: Julia Hidy, Shirley Johnson, Joanne Montgomery, Pat Parsons, Barbara Sams, Jean Smith and Mary Estle.

The Oct. 18 meeting will be at the Jodi Kirkpatrick home. Members should bring things for the annual seed/ plant exchange and “white elephant” sale. Installation of officers for the upcoming year will be held.

Owls were a major part of the discussion at the Fayette Garden Club September meeting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_img068.jpg Owls were a major part of the discussion at the Fayette Garden Club September meeting. Courtesy photo