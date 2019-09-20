Washington Garden Club visits castle garden

The Washington Garden Club met at resident Winnie Gregory’s home in the Village of Octa on Sept. 3.

Members Lee Reno, Sherry De Hass, Linda Warfield, along with Gregory, traveled to Loveland. Ken Warfield was the official driver.

They were going to Chateau Laroche Castle and Gardens.

This castle was built rock-by-rock from the Little Miami River which flows by the castle. Harry D. Andrews lived with a very high IQ and had several degrees from local colleges. He also served in World War I.

His life lasted 90 years and he died in 1981. He built the castle by himself.

The gardens of several acres are beautiful and have an overview of the river.

The castle is only open until the end of September. Once it closes for the season, it will not reopen until April of next year. The cost is $5 per person.

The members are getting ready for Oct. 10, the Fall 2019 Region 16 meeting. The members will be going to London’s Country Cub.

The day will be spent with friends. The a.m. program will be Mr. Dan Kirts grows “Giant Pumpkins.” After lunch, Ms. Mary Griffith will present “Gardener’s Guide to Weather Signals.”

It’s a good day to shop and win raffles.

The members will be meeting at Deer Creek State Park Lodge on Sept. 25 to organize Christmas decorating the lodge: 15 Christmas trees, yards of garland and 16,000 lights.

This is done annually by Region 9 and Region 10.

Christmas open house will be Dec. 8. The day will be filled with different singing groups. Santa Claus will be visiting with the children. Lunch will be available.

The display will be open to the public from Nov. 15 to Jan. 6.

The club will be meeting on Nov. 5 at noon. The location will be announced later.

Please call Linda Warfield at 937-675-9029 in order to join in and learn all about plants, flowers, birds, trees and butterflies. Please bring a friend along.