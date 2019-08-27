Wanted: How has Salt flavored your everyday life?

The Record-Herald is helping Salt magazine celebrate its 10th anniversary, and it needs your help.

Salt magazine would love to hear from its readers as it marks its anniversary. How do you use Salt magazine? Do you have stories, photos, recipes from the early days of Salt? Have you kept issues of Salt through the years? Do you have thoughts to share on how Salt has enriched your life in its 10 years?

To share your thoughts, email Adrienne McGee Sterrett at amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com.

