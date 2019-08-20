Gilmore-Parkison families hold annual reunion

The descendants of the Gilmore and Parkison families held their annual reunion on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Mount Sterling Community Center. There was a lot of food and a lot of fun that day. Amanda (Gilmore) and her three daughters, Hannah, Amirah and Zahrah, flew in from Orlando, Fla. It was the first time for everyone to meet Zahrarh. A lot of photos were taken and a lot of memories were made. Families came from Washington C.H., New Holland, Circleville, Reynoldsburg, Columbus, Mount Sterling, Frankfort, South Bloomfield, and Lithopolis OH, Orlando FL and Dandridge TN. Pictured are: Front-Hannah & Amirah Elbasri; Seated-Bev Havens, Mary Donohoe, Dale, Danny & Tom Gilmore; second row Seated Betty Gilmore, Barb Havens, Theresa Lutz, Vickie Wagner Deb Havens; back-Katelynn Starley, Jeromie & Jacob Bard, John Ackley holding Adalia, Megan Southward, Buck Wagner; Amanda holding Zahrah Elbasri, Wesley Saunders, Phyllis Havens, Linda Jenkins, Gary Havens, Amy & Elaine Gilmore.

