152nd Jones-Foster reunion held

The 152nd Jones-Foster Reunion was held Saturday, July 13 at the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H. In attendance were family and friends from various cities in Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC and Washington State.

In addition to food and fellowship, there were activities and several recognitions, which were: Oldest Female: Roberta (Dixson) Burnett; second Oldest Female: Wuanita (Dixson) Martin; Oldest Male: Dee Hart Foster, Sr.: second Oldest Male: Andrew Reynolds; Youngest Female: Brie Lynn Butler; Youngest Male: Draven Purvis; Newly Married: Dennis and Birdlene Purvis; Longest Marriage: Hartford ‘Terry’ and Sharon Jennings; and Longest Distance Traveled: Terry Burgess from Seattle, Washington.

On Sunday, July 14, the fellowship continued with a large turnout attending the Second Baptist Church at 828 Columbus Ave. Family and friends then gathered at a local restaurant to have a meal and an early 90th birthday celebration for twins Maybelle Jones and Clarabelle Yelletts.