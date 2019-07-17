2019 Daylily Show held recently

On June 22, the Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers held their fifth-annual Daylily Show. The show is open to everyone statewide. There are categories for individual scapes and artistic designs.

This year we expanded the design categories and brought in an Ohio Association of Garden Clubs judge. All the design categories were named after buildings. Everyone enjoyed the Buckingham Palace design category, a Fascinator wearable on the head.

The weather delayed the daylily bloom. Despite the weather, the show was a success. Nine exhibitors entered 85 scapes and designs. We are looking forward to next year and will be having a wrap up meeting soon to evaluate the show.

Best of Show winner Elaine Crutcher with Horticulture Judge Dan Bachman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_P6220709.jpg Best of Show winner Elaine Crutcher with Horticulture Judge Dan Bachman. Sweepstakes winner Brenda Caudill with Dan Bachman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_P6220711.jpg Sweepstakes winner Brenda Caudill with Dan Bachman. Section winners Nyra McGowan, Elaine Crutcher, and Brenda Caudill. Elaine is wearing her Fascinator from the design category Buckingham Palace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_P6220712.jpg Section winners Nyra McGowan, Elaine Crutcher, and Brenda Caudill. Elaine is wearing her Fascinator from the design category Buckingham Palace.