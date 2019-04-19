Washington Garden Club discusses upcoming meetings

The Washington Garden Club met at the Rusty Keg Restaurant in Washington Court House recently for its monthly meeting. They got started by ordering lunch and talking about the warm weather.

President Winnie Gregory called the business meeting to order. The members answered roll call to their favorite trees; Jo Ann Brady, Winnie Gregory, Sherry DeHass and Linda Warfield were in attendance.

Discussion about the Spring Region 16 meeting will be on May 9. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. This will be held at Christ Church in Bellbrook. The Waynesville Garden Club will be hosting the day. Programs for the day; “Attracting Pollinators to Your Yard,” and “Our Yard is for the Birds.”

Also, the 2019 annual state convention was discussed. The members were talking about attending sometime during the three days. It is scheduled in summer, July 18-20. It will be held at the Roberts Center in Wilmington. There will be multi-programs afternoon and evening. The annual Beautiful Flower Show will be on display, and lots of vendors to shop and buy.

Sherry brought news of two places to visit this spring. McClish Greenhouses will be hosting an open house on Saturday, April 27. It is located on State Route 41 across from Miami Trace High School. Krohn’s Conservatory in Cincinnati will be hosting a flower show on June 29 to Aug. 18. Tuesday through Saturday tickets are $7 per person. Coupon on the internet gives $1 off per person.

Sherry also brought an Easter surprise, a bag of white chocolate-covered nut clusters.

The next meeting will be June 4 at the Rusty Keg for lunch. If interested in attending, call Linda Warfield at (937) 675-9029 and learn about growing any kind of plant materials and also flower designing. The Washington Garden Club likes to beautify the community.