Deercreek Daisies celebrate Christmas 2018

On a cool evening the Deercreek Daisies met in Washington Court House to enjoy friendship and fellowship.

They first enjoyed a delicious dinner of Smoked Salmon Bruchetta, Mississippi Crack Chicken, Cranberry BBQ Meatballs, Snowman Dried Beef Spread, and Cheese Tortellini Pasta Salad prepared by local Chef Mark Grubb. Hostess Kendra Knecht created individual Cherry Cheese Cakes and Barbara Vance added Mint Cream cheese Brownies for dessert to conclude their meal.

The members reviewed ideas of holiday greenery while they played a game called “ PINE AWAY.” Each Daisy member was given the chance to examine eight different types of pine greenery . They passed around examples of White Pine, Incense Cedar, Mountain Hemlock, Shore Pine, Boxwood, Juniper, Carolina Sapphire, and Douglas Fir as they named and identified the various pines. Members laughed and joked about which plants they had seen in each other’s yards. Billie Lanman and Shirley Pettit had the highest matching scores, and a Miniature Poinsettia was the prize to the winner.

A gift garden exchange was enjoyed by each Daisy member as they visited to catch up on family news. Lots of ideas were exchanged about both the gifts and garden hints for use of Christmas greenery in homes and offices. On Jan. 28, members will meet for the 2019 organizational meeting at the home of Julie Schwartz in Washington Court House.

As you decorate your homes for the holidays be sure to be careful and remember safety as an important part of your planning. Live trees and plants need lots of water as our homes heat up and dry out. Check live trees for water daily. Some plants are toxic to animals and you may want to leave the foil coverings around plants to protect them.

You may want to prune or trim some of your pines, like the examples above, to provide greenery to make simple door swags or shape into wreaths. Sprigs of Holly or red bows can add color as you create some of your own decorations. Avoid pairing cut branches with burning candles, remove the hazard by using flame-less LED candles. Prolong the life of your cut branches by keeping them away from heat sources like fireplaces and heating vents.

Using live Christmas trees to provide cover for some of your plans will allow you to recycle the tree and add some nutrients to the soil for the coming spring. Just cut the branches and place them near plantings you want to protect from our cold winter temperatures.

The Deercreek Daisies recently celebrated Christmas 2018 in Washington Court House. Pictured are members Connie Lindsey, Rita Lanman, Judy Gentry, Marty Cook, Barbara Vance, Billie Lanman, Shirley Pettit, Jeannie Miller, Julie Schwartz, Joyce Schlichter, Kendra Knecht and Emily King. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Deer-Creek-Daisies-Xmas-2018.jpg The Deercreek Daisies recently celebrated Christmas 2018 in Washington Court House. Pictured are members Connie Lindsey, Rita Lanman, Judy Gentry, Marty Cook, Barbara Vance, Billie Lanman, Shirley Pettit, Jeannie Miller, Julie Schwartz, Joyce Schlichter, Kendra Knecht and Emily King.