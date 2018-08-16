McKinneys welcome new baby boy

Adam Leroy McKinney was born July 15, 2018 at 12:39 a.m. to Caleb and Erica McKinney of Washington Court House. He weighed five pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Adam has one sister Mikhaylee Ragland. Maternal grandparents are Dwight Merritt and Dena Bailey of Hillsboro, and Jackie and Steve Gullette of New Holland. Paternal grandparents are Valerie and the late Oscar “Fuzz” McKinney of Washington Court House. Great-grandparents are Leon Trefz of Greenfield and Shirley Merritt of Hillsboro.

Adam Leroy McKinney was born July 15, 2018 at 12:39 a.m. to Caleb and Erica McKinney of Washington Court House. He weighed five pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Adam has one sister Mikhaylee Ragland. Maternal grandparents are Dwight Merritt and Dena Bailey of Hillsboro, and Jackie and Steve Gullette of New Holland. Paternal grandparents are Valerie and the late Oscar “Fuzz” McKinney of Washington Court House. Great-grandparents are Leon Trefz of Greenfield and Shirley Merritt of Hillsboro. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_IMG_0213.jpg Adam Leroy McKinney was born July 15, 2018 at 12:39 a.m. to Caleb and Erica McKinney of Washington Court House. He weighed five pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Adam has one sister Mikhaylee Ragland. Maternal grandparents are Dwight Merritt and Dena Bailey of Hillsboro, and Jackie and Steve Gullette of New Holland. Paternal grandparents are Valerie and the late Oscar “Fuzz” McKinney of Washington Court House. Great-grandparents are Leon Trefz of Greenfield and Shirley Merritt of Hillsboro.