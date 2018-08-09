Jones-Foster reunion recently held

The 151st Jones-Foster Reunion was held Saturday, July 14 at the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H. In attendance were relatives and friends from various cities in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Seattle, Wash. and Washington D.C.

In addition to food and fellowship, the activities included a raffle, contests, door prizes and recognitions as follows: Oldest Female: Roberta (Dixson) Burnett; Youngest Male: Davon Peck; Newly Married: Dennis and Birdlene Purvis; and the Farthest Distance Traveled: Terry Burgess from Seattle, Wash.

Recognitions were given to elementary, middle, high school, college and professional students, as well.

On Sunday, July 15, the fellowship continued with a large turnout attending the Second Baptist Church, 828 Columbus Ave. Family member, minister Judith Terry from Washington D.C., delivered a very inspiring sermon, while several family members formed a choir to inspire the congregation. Second Baptist Church is very prominent in our family’s history.