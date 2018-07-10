107 entries at the third-annual ‘Daylily Show’

The Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers (FCMGV) recently hosted the third-annual Daylily Show at the county OSU Extension Office.

Check in began at 9 a.m. June 30, and the exhibits were in place for the judging at 1 p.m. Nine exhibitors entered 107 entries in this year’s show. Judging was open to the public with approximately 20 people attending the judging.

The judge was Dan Bachman from Valley of the Daylilies. As he judged the entries, he explained what he was looking for in each class. He was very complementary on the improvement of grooming and preparation of the daylilies for the show.

All exhibitors received a daylily hybridized by Bachman at Valley of the Daylilies. First, second and third place ribbons and monetary awards were given out for the entries in 38 classes. Section winners received a $10 Valley of the Daylily gift certificate.

There were $50 “Best of Show” awards for the horticulture and design classes. The exhibitor with the most points based on placement awards in the horticulture classes received a $50 sweepstakes award. There was a clean sweep of all three of these awards by Elaine Crutcher.

This year’s show was two weeks earlier. It was the peak of daylily bloom. This allowed for more variety and more entries. Congratulations to all the winners from Fayette County Extension and the FCMGVs.

Elaine Crutcher, Best of Show and Sweepstakes winner, with judge, Dan Bachman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_P6302605.jpg Elaine Crutcher, Best of Show and Sweepstakes winner, with judge, Dan Bachman. Named daylily classes groomed and ready for judging. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_P6302584.jpg Named daylily classes groomed and ready for judging. Daylily show exhibitors were (L to R) Elaine Crutcher, Jill Roberts, Karen Pastor, Ed Mongold, Mary Estle, Brenda Caudill, Debbie Hirsch, Pam Anderson and Sara Creamer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_P6302603.jpg Daylily show exhibitors were (L to R) Elaine Crutcher, Jill Roberts, Karen Pastor, Ed Mongold, Mary Estle, Brenda Caudill, Debbie Hirsch, Pam Anderson and Sara Creamer.