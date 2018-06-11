Fayette County Master Gardeners sponsor ‘Daylily Show’

The Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers (FCMGVs) are sponsoring a day-lily show. The show will be on Saturday, June 30. This is an earlier date than past shows and is not associated with the fair this year.

Registration will be on the day of the show from 9 a.m. to noon at the Agricultural Service Center, located at 1415 US Route 22 SW in Washington C.H. Judging begins at 1 p.m. This is a one-day show and everyone can enter. The entries will be on display until 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the judging and view the day-lilies.

There are 38 classes, including four floral design classes. A list of the classes is available at www.fayette.osu.edu under the “Master Gardener Volunteer Featured Program” tab. There will be cash awards and ribbons for first, second and third place, and three “Best of Show Awards.” In addition, there will be section awards. The cost to enter is $1 for every scape or design you enter.

Dan Bachman, who owns Valley of the Daylilies, will judge the show again this year. Valley of the Daylilies is an official American Hemerocallis Society (AHS) display garden and grows over 3,800 registered day-lilies.

If anyone is unsure about how to exhibit day-lilies, there is a PDF with tips on how to harvest, groom and transport day-lilies. Organizers want everyone to exhibit or at least come listen to the judging and see the day-lilies.

Preparations are falling into place. For questions, contact Sara Creamer, FCMGV coordinator, at (740) 335-1150 or email creamer.70@osu.edu.

Day-lily entries from day-lily show in 2017. The 2018 show is June 30 and open to the public. A sample of the 92 day-lilies entered in the 2017 show. Exhibitors from the 2017 Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers Daylily Show. Pictured (L to R): Mary Estle (best of show, horticulture), Brenda Caudill (sweepstakes), Debbie Hirsch (section winner), Kit Walter (section winner) and Elaine Crutcher (best of show, design)