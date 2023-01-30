Adena adds three new providers

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of three health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Jennifer Breedlove, DO is accepting new patients with Adena Dermatology in Chillicothe. A board certified dermatologist, Dr. Breedlove has experience in providing care for cosmetic, medical and procedural dermatology. She earned her medical degree from the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her dermatology residency while on active duty at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium in San Antonio, TX.

Matthew Keibler, DO is welcomed to the growing team of providers with Adena General Surgery caring for patients in Chillicothe. Dr. Keibler is a board certified surgeon specializing in acute care services with over 12 years of experience. He earned his medical degree from the University of Pikeville – Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Garden City Hospital in Garden City, MI.

Kathy Temperato, DO joins Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute seeing patients in Interventional Pain Management. A physical medicine and rehabilitation board certificated physician, she has subspecialty training in interventional spine and sports musculoskeletal medicine. Dr. Temperato earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA. She completed her residency at New York University Langone Health in New York City, NY and fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA.

For more about Adena Health System, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org

