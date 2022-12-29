FCPH health inspections

Fayette County Public Health recently released the following health inspections:

November 1

Two Scoops of Sugar, 505 S. Elm St., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: Missing hand wash signs at all hand sinks. Scooper handles found inside food contact area. The handles must be positioned above food contact area to prevent contamination by hand. Employee observed drying dishes with a towel. Clean equipment and utensils must be air dried to prevent contamination. All food temperatures were good and operation hours have changed.

Adena Fayette Medical Center, 1430 Columbus Ave., Standard/CCP Inspections. Violations/comments: Food items found past observed date inside reach-in cooler. One of the item’s prep date was after observed date, the other item was partially frozen. According to management, an employee dated wrong. Chicken salad and hot dogs were properly dated during the inspection. Cracked food container lids found. Food contact surfaces must be free of cracks, smooth and easily cleanable. Soil accumulation found in the following areas, kitchen baseboards, floor under dish washing sink and machines, cabinets, condiment holders. Cracked floor tiles, missing floor tiles. Hot water not provided at hand sink. Hot water must at least be provided for hand washing. No air gap provided for machines. Hoses found inside funnel. An air gap is needed to prevent back flow into water supply.

November 15

Subway, 19 Fayette Center, Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: Wet-nesting pans. Pans found stacked while wet on clean equipment rack. Dishes must be air dried prior to stacking. Faucet found leaking at dish washing sink. No air gap found on ice-machine/ soda station plumbing. An air gap must be provided to prevent back flow and food contamination. Roof leak found in front of restrooms. Soil accumulation found on walk-in storage unit floor, kitchen floor, baseboards and walls.

Whits Frozen Custard, 401 S. Elm St., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: Raw eggs found stored over ready-to-eat food items. Raw and ready-to-eat food must be separated to prevent contamination. The eggs were moved to bottom shelf during the inspection. Several food items inside the sandwich preparation cooler found without date markings. Once held for 24 hours, food must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. The diced tomatoes and onions were discarded during the inspection. All other items were date marked (Lettuce and cheese). Soil accumulation found on the walk-in freezer floor.

Pizza Hut #35537, 409 S. Elm St., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: An accumulation of dead insects found under the soda station. Wet-nesting pans. Pans stored on clean equipment rack found stacked while wet. Allow dishes to air dry prior to stacking. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: Restroom floor and baseboards, kitchen shelves, floor under equipment, walk-in cooler fan guards. All food temperatures were good.

Cash and Carry Food Mart, 1200 N. North St., Standard/Follow-up Inspections. Violations/comments: Mice droppings found inside storage cabinet in main sales floor area. Pests must be controlled to limit their presence on the premises. Soil accumulation found in the following areas, sales floor shelves, cabinets and floors, behind equipment, walk-in cooler shelves, and dish sink area floor. Stained ceiling tiles throughout the facility. Any leaks must be repaired and ceiling tiles must be replaced. Facility cluttered with equipment no longer in use.

November 29

WCH Save-A-Lot, 1151 Columbus Ave., Standard/Follow-Up Inspections. Violations/comments: Damaged boxes of cereal and dented cans found on shelves. Removed during inspection. Built-in thermometers not operating for cold-food cases located in aisles 2-3. Thermometers must be provided and accurate for all cold and hot holding units. Insect trapping device found stored over food preparation table. Such devices must be stored away from food and food equipment to prevent contamination. Storage food boxes found stored on top of frozen, uncovered meat inside walk-in freezer. Food must be protected from all sources of contamination. The meat was discarded during the inspection. Painters observed painting wall above deli cases while employees were serving customers. Again, food must be protected at all times as well as food equipment to prevent contamination. The manager had the painters stop and continue during closing hours. Hair restraints needed for deli employees. Unrestrained hair observed. Several food pans found wet while stacked on equipment rack. Equipment must be air dried prior to stacking. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: Meat room, fan guards were dusty; Produce Prep room, floor and baseboards; Deli area, utensil buckets, hood had grease build; Storage room, walls and mop sink area; Walk-in milk cooler, walls and spilled milk on the floor; Sales floor, meat cases in aisle 8, pet food shelves, floor under equipment, sugar and shelves. The following items need repaired: Meat room door stripping that leads into storage room, missing baseboards and holes in the wall in the produce prep room, missing baseboards near hand sink in the deli area, chipped walls, gaps in back door, and holes in walls of the back storage room, hand sink leak in men’s restroom, and the built-in thermometers on cold-cases.

Arby’s #6781, 1840 Columbus Ave., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: Wet-nesting of food pans found above dish wash sink. Air dry pans prior to stacking. Soup ladle handle no longer easily cleanable (plastic peeling away from handle). Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Takes hand sink smashing or moving to produce hot water. The sinks need to be adjusted. All food temperatures were good and overall cleanliness was very good.

Starlight Pizza, 61 Main St., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: The slices and can opener found with soil/ food residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Chopped lettuce in both coolers found without date markers. After held for 24 hours, perishable food must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. Soil accumulation found on the storage shelf in back room, walls and baseboards.

November 30

The Ranch of Opportunity, 1771 Old Palmer Rd. NW, Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: A thermometer was not provided for the refrigerator. All cold and hot holding units must be provided with thermometers to ensure safe temperatures. All food temperatures observed were good. Meals are catered. Overall cleanliness of facility was satisfactory.

Capuanas Courtview Delicatessen, 149 N. Main St., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: Pop nozzles found soiled and must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The nozzles were cleaned during the inspection. No thermometer found inside deli meat and cheese front cooler. All hot and cold units must be provided with thermometers. Cracked food containers found on shelf. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable to prevent contamination. These containers were discarded during inspection. Soil accumulation on kitchen floor, baseboards, and walls. Stained ceiling tiles above pizza preparation table near oven. According to person in charge, maintenance is scheduled to repair this week. Personal food stored inside same cooler with food for operation and must be separate. Wall near air vent needs cleaned.

The Rusty Keg, 1801 Columbus Ave., Standard/CCP Inspection. Violations/comments: Dented cans found on canned good rack. These were pulled to be discarded during the inspection. No date marking on several food items including raw hamburgers, macaroni salad, and sliced tomatoes. According to management, these were prepared today and were date marked during the inspection. Once perishable food has been held for 24 hours, they must be date marked and discarded within seven days for food safety. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: vents and ceiling them, grease build in hoods.

Long John Silvers #70042, 230 S. Elm St., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: Soil accumulation found on the pop nozzles. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Employee pulled nozzles and cleaned them during the inspection. No air gap found under soda station at service window. Hoses must be positioned above funnel to create an air gap for back flow prevention. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: facility floor, walls, under and behind equipment; walk-in cooler floor; kitchen tables, counters outside equipment, hand sink, dish wash sink area, mop sink area, storage room, storage shelves, and garbage containers.

D. Donuts Inc., 1211 Columbus Ave., Standard Inspection. Violations/comments: Soil accumulation found in the following areas: kitchen floor, baseboards, under and behind equipment, walk-in cooler and freezer floors, cabinets in dining room, and under soda machine. Holes found in wall near office and need repaired. All food temperatures were good.