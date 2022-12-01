FCPH announces art contest winners

We’ve all heard the phrase “a picture of health.” What does that look like to you?

Over 50 Fayette County residents and students shared their vision of a picture of health in a recent contest sponsored by Fayette County Public Health. As a result, the artwork of three Miami Trace students will be featured in the 2023 Fayette County Public Health calendar.

The winners were: 1st place – Jacob Speakman, Miami Trace High School; 2nd place – Kate Gullett, Miami Trace Elementary School; and 3rd place – Henry Meyer, Miami Trace Elementary School.

“Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone who took the time to participate,” said Leigh Cannon, MPH, deputy health commissioner at FCPH. “We received so many great entries that it was difficult for the judges to choose the top three,” she added.

“The creativity of the artists was impressive,” said Missy Smith, FCPH public information officer. “Healthy habits that were highlighted in many of the entries included a good diet, hygiene, and mental health; activity and exercise; rest and sleep; and healthy environments.”

Public health promotes and protects the health of people and the communities where they live, learn, work and play, according to the American Public Health Association.

“It was nice that so many of the illustrations were drawings of people enjoying nature, trails, and parks,” Smith said. “As health educators, it was fun to see that people really do relate their health not only to personal habits, but to their environment as well, because that’s so true and so important.”

While the winning entries will be published in the annual calendar, other entries will be showcased in various ways, Smith said.

“We hope to feature the other artists by displaying their artwork in the waiting areas at the health department, on public displays, and on our social media and website,” she said.

Each winner received a certificate of achievement and a Walmart gift card, presented by Janessa Williamson, RN, FCPH health educator.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) recently announced the winners of the "Healthy Habits" artwork contest. From left, Nicole Fatica-Mavis, Miami Trace (MT) Curriculum Director, Janessa Williamson, RN, FCPH Health Educator, Kate Gullett, 2nd place, Henry Meyer, 3rd place, Sunny Cummings, MT Elementary Assistant Principal, and Eric Tattersall, MT Elementary Assistant Principal. The winners received a gift card and certificate of achievement, and their illustrations will be published in the 2023 FCPH Calendar.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) recently announced the winners of the "Healthy Habits" artwork contest. From left, Janessa Williamson, RN, Health Educator, Jacob Speakman, 1st place, and Bryan Sheets, Miami Trace High School Principal. The winners received a gift card and a certificate of achievement, and their illustrations will be published in the 2023 FCPH Calendar.