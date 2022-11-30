Adena Health adds four new providers

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of four health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Claudia Call, certified nurse practitioner, is now caring for family medicine patients in Jackson and Wellston. Claudia brings over six years of nursing experience to the health system having cared for patients across Ohio and West Virginia. She earned her family nurse practitioner master’s degree from Marshall University in Huntington, WV.

Carissa Hines-Mitchell, certified nurse practitioner, returns to Adena caring for patients at the Adena Cancer Center in Chillicothe. Hines-Mitchell brings over five years of combined inpatient and outpatient oncology experience. She previously served as a registered nurse at the Adena Cancer Center from 2018-2021 and held float pool and volunteer positions with the health system.

Inam Khan, DO, is accepting new patients at Adena Family Medicine – Circleville. A board-certified physician, he earned his medical degree from the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens. Dr. Khan completed his internal medicine residency at Summa Health System – Akron Campus.

Kyle Ott, MD, is welcomed to the growing team of sports medicine providers with Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute. Dr. Ott is accepting new patients in Washington Court House. A board-certified physician, he earned his medical degree from Wright State University. Dr. Ott completed his family medicine residency at Good Samaritan Hospital and sports medicine fellowship at the Kettering Sports Medicine Center, both in Dayton.

For more about Adena Health System, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.