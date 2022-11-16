Celebrate loved ones with a Hospice holiday ornament

DAYTON, Ohio — Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are inviting members of the community to celebrate, honor or memorialize their loved ones through a 2022 Hospice Holiday ornament.

This year, the hospices are partnering with glass artisan Roberta Evans, of Carriage House Glass, to offer those interested a beautiful and unique handmade glass angel ornament. For only $15 per ornament (plus an additional $5 charge for shipping), members of the community can pay tribute to those closest to them during this holiday season. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

Holiday ornaments can be ordered online by visiting: www.OhiosHospice.org/Ornament22

For more information, please call Kim Parrish at Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or Stacy Havens at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County at 740-335-0149.

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice.

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.