FCPH thanks community for levy passage

On Tuesday, citizens of Fayette County took to the polls to voice their opinions on local and state issues through the power of their vote.

One important local issue was the Fayette County Public Health 0.5-mill renewal levy. According to the unofficial election results provided by the Fayette County Board of Elections, the levy renewal passed with 5,323 votes in favor and 2,801 votes against.

A renewal levy is voter-approved to extend the term and purpose of an expiring levy while considering original property valuations at the time of passage, which in this case, would be 1988.

According to Missy Smith, public information officer for Fayette County Public Health, the funding will cover things like health visits to senior centers, healthy lifestyle programs like Fat Fighters and Rolling Rimples, family planning, vital records, environmental services that protect our food and water, immunizations for children and adults, flu shots, and other health screenings and services.

“This levy will support essential health services without increasing taxes,” added Smith. “Public health initiatives have increased life expectancy in the U.S. by nearly 30 years.”

“We would like to thank the community for their support in the passage of Fayette County Public Health’s Levy Renewal. We will strive to continue to provide valuable services to the community which will promote health and safety for all,” said Leigh Cannon, Deputy Health Commissioner.

“We also want to express our appreciation for the important work which is done every day by our dedicated public health staff. This community is very fortunate to have such hard-working, committed servant leaders working for them. The last few years have been beyond challenging and the Fayette County Public Health team always rises above and shows up for this community,” added Cannon.

Smith explained to the Record-Herald, “Fayette County Public Health works to protect the community from health threats; educate the public about health issues; provide access to preventative screenings and care; and advance the health of Fayette County residents by working with community partners to address existing and emerging challenges to the health of the community.”

For additional information, you can visit www.faycohd.org.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_faycopublic.jpg