Adena Fayette gala returns to the awesome ’80s

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Weren’t the ‘80s totally awesome?

Whether you lived through them, listen to the music, or just experience them through movies and TV, there’s something about that decade that makes you want to throw on a pair of parachute pants, poof up your hair and Moonwalk across the floor.

From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Pine Lodge in Washington Court House, you can do just that as the Adena Fayette Community Council – an arm of the Adena Health Foundation – hosts an Awesome ‘80s Gala.

Taking place at 1654 Flakesford Road SE, in Washington Court House, the annual gala benefits Adena Fayette Medical Center by supporting the purchase of equipment and other resources that enhance patient care and the overall care experience for patients and their families.

In addition to the opportunity to get your ‘80s groove on with friends and neighbors, the evening includes dinner, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment from Dueling Pianos by Howl at the Moon. Attendees, if they wish, should feel free to break out their ‘80s attire and show how totally rad they are.

Individual tickets for the gala are $100, and event sponsorships also are available. To order tickets and sponsorships, find more information on all of the benefits available at various sponsorship levels, or donate items that can be auctioned off during the event, call 740-357-0073 or visit adena.org/adena-fayette-gala.