New Adena Greenfield Medical Center hospital expansion welcomes patients

GREENFIELD – A new era in patient convenience, access, and service has begun at Adena Greenfield Medical Center with Monday’s opening of a new medical office building expansion to the hospital.

Slightly more than a year after its official groundbreaking, the 8,500-square-foot expansion has moved all of the hospital’s services under one roof while also enhancing patient care and access in Highland County and surrounding areas.

“This facility not only allows us to house more specialty clinics, but it also gives us more flexibility inside of the hospital for expanded growth in the future,” said Josh McCoy, Adena vice president for its west market and Adena Greenfield Medical Center senior operations executive officer.

The $4 million project marks the first expansion to the hospital building itself in the last 30 years and will replace the modular medical office building that has been on the property since the early 2000s. It offers several benefits to bolster patient care and convenience, including new technology and equipment, spacious exam rooms, enhanced patient privacy, additional patient parking, a more efficient layout that is expected to decrease patient wait times, and the flexibility within the hospital to allow for future growth in providers and services.

The new space and technology will enhance existing services in cardiology, general surgery, neurology, OB/GYN, pain management, podiatry, sports medicine, urology, and wound care. It also opens the door to exploration of potential new service offerings in the future in areas such as pulmonology, mental health, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and others.

Some of that service growth began during construction on the project. Gastroenterology services were added for the first time ever in Greenfield in early March, cardiology service days have been expanded, and pediatric services also were added. Over the summer, the hospital also finished successfully navigating a rigorous review process to earn The Joint Commission’s Acute Stroke Ready Gold Seal of Approval® certification and the American Stroke Association’s Heart Check Mark for Stroke certification.

Dr. Richard Mizer, hospital chief of staff and physician executive vice president for Adena Medical Group, said that while the new facility and technology will benefit patients in the community, it’s the people staffing the facility that truly make the difference.

“It takes more than bricks and mortar and windows to make a hospital,” he said. “What makes this hospital special are the people inside – the physicians, the Advanced Practice Providers, all the caregivers who just make this a special place to be.”

Appreciation for the Greenfield community was expressed during a recent ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility. Support provided by area donors to help offset some of the cost of the project – to the tune of nearly $400,000 in contributions – provided a lift in making the expansion a reality.

Adena, in turn, has kept the economic benefits to the local community and region top of mind throughout construction. Much of the construction work went to area companies, including the construction company heading up the project and those handling the plumbing, HVAC, electric, and architectural services.

The hospital expansion also should help bolster the ability to attract new businesses and residents to the Greenfield area, with hospitals and schools in many cases playing a key role in such relocation decisions.

“This project certainly aligns with our mission and desire to continue to be our region’s most trusted partner in health care, so we’re very excited about this opportunity for Greenfield and for the community,” said Adena’s Chief Operations Officer Kathi Edrington. “When you think about growth like this, it really does a lot for the commerce opportunities in the community. It allows for us to grow and offer other jobs, and that’s really important as well.”

The new facilities and expanding services will also serve to help attract additional skilled physicians to the health system to become a part of that growth, Dr. Mizer added.

“This will keep Adena Greenfield strong, it will keep Highland County strong, and it will keep this region strong,” he said.

To learn more about Adena Greenfield Medical Center, its health care providers and services, visit Adena.org/AGMC.

A ribbon cutting was held at the 8,500 square foot expansion of Adena Greenfield Medical Center. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_Adena-Greenfield-Medical-Center_Medical-Office-Building_Ribbon-Cutting.jpg A ribbon cutting was held at the 8,500 square foot expansion of Adena Greenfield Medical Center. Courtesy photo