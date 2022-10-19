Adena now offering flu shot clinics

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Avoiding the flu this season takes one simple step, getting an influenza vaccine. Adena Health System offers many flu shot clinics, making it easy for you and your family to be vaccinated.

Adena is offering flu shots by appointment at any of its family medicine, primary care and pediatric locations. Flu vaccinations are also available at all Adena urgent care locations in Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson and Waverly.

Adena is offering curbside flu shots at a number of its clinics on selected dates. For curbside services, credit/debit cards will be accepted for self-pay and insurance cards taken for others. No scheduling is required.

Adena experts recommend getting flu shots as soon as possible in order to prevent contracting the flu, which could leave people more susceptible to Coronavirus infection and serious illness. A flu shot not only protects the individual, it protects others by limiting the chances of spreading the flu virus.

For children older than six months and adults, the flu shot can prevent them from getting sick, prevent flu-related hospitalizations, and potentially lessen symptoms or length of illness should they get a strain of the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months of age and older, including the elderly and pregnant women, receive an annual flu shot. Flu shots taken by pregnant women can protect their babies from the flu after birth.

Most insurance companies cover the cost of a flu shot, but patients may want to check with their insurance provider if they are unsure.

Together, we can protect ourselves and each other against the flu by getting a flu shot today.

To schedule a flu shot, call your primary care provider or stop by one of Adena’s six urgent care locations. Need a family doctor? Let Adena help you find one by calling 740-779-FIND.