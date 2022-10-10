Adena Health adds five new providers

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Rebecca Ekstrand, DO comes to the Adena Counseling Center in Chillicothe. Dr. Ekstrand was part of the Adena Graduate Medical Education Program class of 2022 completing her psychiatry residency with the health system and signing to continue her career with Adena. She earned her medical degree from the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Emily Leonard, Certified Nurse-Midwife joins Adena Women’s Health OB/GYN seeing patients in Chillicothe and Jackson. Emily brings over seven years of labor and delivery experience to Adena serving patients in Ohio and Texas throughout her career. She earned her master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati.

Kristen Pertuset, Certified Nurse Practitioner is accepting new patients at Adena Family Medicine – Piketon. Kristen brings over 12 years of nursing experience to the health system having cared for patients across southern Ohio. She earned her master’s degree in Nursing from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH.

Holly Pummel, Certified Nurse Practitioner is now caring for patients at Adena Urgent Care locations in Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson and Waverly. Holly has been with Adena since 2018 serving as a nurse at urgent care locations and in the Emergency Department at Adena Greenfield Medical Center. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the Mount Carmel College of Nursing in Columbus, OH.

Victoria Zysek, DO is welcomed back to the growing team of providers in Adena Cardiology in Chillicothe. A board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Zysek served as a non-invasive cardiology consultant with the health system from 2013 to 2021 and as medical director for Adena’s Cardiac Rehabilitation. She also held several physician-led committee leadership positions with Adena. Dr. Zysek earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania. She completed her residency at the Cleveland Clinic and fellowship at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois.

