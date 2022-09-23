FCPH: COVID community level is now ‘medium’

The COVID community level is now medium, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. In the last seven days, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has received reports of 29 new COVID cases, three new hospitalizations, 59 new recoveries, and no new deaths.

At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to FCPH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported. For more detailed data, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and view the COVID dashboard.

Recommended actions for a MEDIUM community risk level

The CDC recommends the following actions when the community risk level is medium:

– If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

– Get tested if you have symptoms

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

The homepage of the FCPH website features a widget so you can find the current COVID community risk level anytime. The data source is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit faycohd.org to view.

Guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at: https://bit.ly/cdciq.

Drive through flu and COVID vaccines – Oct. 4

Fayette County Public Health will host a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fayette County fairgrounds.

No appointment is necessary. Flu and COVID vaccines will be offered. Bivalent boosters, which offer protection against the original strain of the COVID virus and the omicron variant, are now available.

Vaccine recommendations are based on your age, the vaccine you first received, and the time since the last dose. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Detailed information about eligibility and timing can be found at bit.ly/922br.

Please bring an ID and your health insurance card. If you have received at least one prior vaccine dose, please bring your vaccination card.

For more details, including eligibility for booster shots, visit faycohd.org or visit the Fayette County Public Health (Ohio) Facebook page.

COVID vaccinations are available for ages 6 months and up

FCPH offers COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Appointments for COVID vaccinations can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_FCPH-2-1-3.jpg