Fayette County Public Health released the following restaurant inspections:

July 21

GL Pettit’s LLC, 1101 Clinton Ave., Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Several flies throughout the facility. The presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely cleaning, inspecting, and using pest control devices. Fly strips were observed however, the door was propped open with a large fan and curtains held open at the doorway. The wall material is peeling off the wall in the restroom. Surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Soil accumulation was found in the following areas: restroom walls, floor, ceiling, mop sink, facility floor, walk-in cooler floor, dirt trays, fan guards, kitchen floor, shelves, outside food equipment, and walls. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. The hose on the mop sink does not have a backflow preventer and the hose is down below the lip of the mop sink. A fly strip was found stored near the food preparation cooler and needs to be removed to prevent contamination. Staff removed the strip during the inspection. Insect control devices may not be stored over the food preparation areas or products.

Flagway #11, 1129 U.S. 22 NW, Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Disposable cup lids found stored inside food section cabinet inside of protective wrapping. Missing wall tiles and crooked floor tiles. Holes were found in the men’s public restroom wall. Surfaces must be smooth and cleanable and the facility must be maintained in good condition. The sanitizer test strips found do not match the sanitizer staff is using which is chlorine. Chlorine test strips are needed. Soil accumulation found in the food station cabinets, under hand wash sink, on floor near baseboards, and behind equipment. No paper towels or drying device found in the employee restroom near the office and is necessary to properly clean hands. Low light intensity in the walk-in cooler. One bulb was found busted out. Expired food license was displayed. The person in charge stated that they misplaced the current license so she was advised to contact Fayette County Public Health for a duplicate.

Washington Court House Shell, 352 W. Court Street, Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Several deal insects found in the store corner under the hand wash sink. Dead insects must be removed from the premises at the frequency necessary to prevent their accumulation or attraction of other pests. Stained ceiling tiles in the sales floor area, storage room, and restrooms. After the leak is repaired, the ceiling tiles must be replaced. According to the person in charge, the walk-in cooler is not working. No perishable food found stored inside the cooler, only bottled drinks. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. No perishable food may be stored inside the cooler until repaired, reinspected, and deemed safe to use. Missing hand wash signs at the handwashing sinks. Soil accumulation found in handwashing sink area and storage room. Hand wash sinks are not sealed to the wall.

July 25

Nutrition Fix of Washington Court House, 118 W. Court Street, Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Vomit and diarrhea clean up procedures were provided however, the equipment/materials were not. Written procedures and materials must be available to employees. The light intensity in the food preparation area is only 2.7fc and needs to be at least 50fc. A gap was found in between the kitchen hand sink and the wall. It was recommended to the license holder to seal the sink to the wall. The same also goes for the dishwashing sinks.

Jones Farm Market, 4693 Old U.S. 35 SE, Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Soil accumulation found in the hand wash sink and needs to be cleaned more frequently.

July 26

Little Caesars Pizza, 105 N. Hinde Street, Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/comments: Food employees were not trained on date marking, food temperatures, or much of anything else according to staff. Staff was instructed on how to date mark and food temperatures. The license holder must designate a person in charge and ensure that the person is knowledgeable about not only the operation, but about food borne disease prevention. Certification in food safety unavailable. The person in charge must have employees on property trained in food safety. Employee illness policy unavailable. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to their managing staff. A bodily fluid kit was partially available. There were missing items from the kit. Materials for vomit and diarrhea clean up must be available. No soap provided at the kitchen hand wash sink located next to the dishwashing sinks, instead there was sanitizer inside the dispensing machine. All hand sinks must be provided with soap. A staff member found soap in stock and switched out the sanitizer for soap during the inspection. Dirty dishes found stored on hand wash sinks and dish scrubbers were down inside the sink. Hand wash sinks must be easily accessible at all times during operation. The dishes were removed as well as the scrubbers during the inspection. Bags of dry food were stored along the walk-in cooler wall (on the outside), one near where the ceiling leak is located. Food must be protected from all sources of contamination. Food containers found on the “clean” equipment rack and still had food residue on them. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The cutting board is heavily scored and discolored therefore it is no longer easily cleanable. The cutting board needs to be replaced or resurfaced. No date marking found on perishable food items stored inside the pizza make table cooler. After food has been held for 24 hours, it has to be date marked and perishable must be discarded within seven days for food safety. According to the food employee, all of these food containers were filled the previous night by him so they were date marked using that day as day one. A dead roach found on steps and a live roach found in the dishwashing area. A staff member stated that upon arrival, a dead roach was found on top of the shredded cheese lid on pizza make table cooler. The presence of insects and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely cleaning, inspecting, and using pest control devices. Another staff member stated that they are mostly seen around the dishwashing sinks. The facility has been receiving treatments bi-weekly for roaches since 2020 however, the infestation is still present. Also, many flies were present within the facility. The back door was found wide open. Outer openings of food establishments must be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by tight fitting doors being closed and filling in gaps along floors, walls, and ceilings. Also, the ceiling is open due to a leak and there are holes in the floors and baseboard tiles that need to be replaced or sealed. Food containers found stacked while wet on the “clean” equipment rack. After cleaning, equipment must be air dried prior to stacking. Clean food containers found stored on the same rack as dirty dishes. The rack was heavily soiled. Clean equipment must be stored in clean locations. The back door is cracked (glass) and the handle is hanging to one side. The ceiling is leaking. According to staff, it has been leaking for at least two weeks now. All equipment and the facility must be maintained in good repair. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: clean equipment racks, restroom floor and walls, mop sink area (mold residue), kitchen walls, floors, ceilings, air vents, under and behind equipment. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. The pizza oven was found with an accumulation of food debris, oil, and soil. Food contact surfaces of cooking equipment, such as the oven, must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

Sonic Drive-In of Washington Court House, 403 W. Court Street, Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/comments: Food containers stored on the clean equipment rack found with food residue. These same containers were also found stacked while wet. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. After cleaning, equipment must be air dried prior to stacking. The ice machine was found with mold residue also. Labels on some bins were worn and no longer legible. Containers holding food that was removed from the original package within a food establishment must be labeled. The facility floor is peeling in various areas and no longer easily cleanable. A stand up freezer unit is not working. Also, part of the main grill is not working. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Soil accumulation found in the following areas: hand wash sink areas, dishwashing sink areas, outside and inside food equipment, storage shelves, walk-in cooler floor, floor drains, facility walls, toilet, restroom floor and door, and waste containers. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean.