FCPH: COVID community risk level remains ‘high’

In the last 14 days, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has received reports of 116 new COVID cases, five hospitalizations, two deaths and 147 new recoveries. The COVID Community Risk Level in Fayette County remains “high.”

At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to FCPH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported. For more detailed data, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and view the COVID dashboard.

Take action when COVID community levels are high

The homepage of the FCPH website features a widget so you can find the current COVID community risk level anytime. The data source is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visit faycohd.org to view.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following actions when the community risk level is high.

– Wear a mask indoors in public

– Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

– Get tested if you have symptoms

– Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Guidelines for quarantine and isolation can be found at: https://bit.ly/cdciq.

COVID vaccinations available for ages 6 months and up

FCPH offers COVID vaccinations for children ages 6 months and up. COVID-19 vaccination can help protect everyone from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Appointments for COVID vaccinations can be made by calling 740-335-5910 or visiting faycohd.org/events.

Please bring:

– COVID vaccination record if you have already received at least one dose

– Health insurance card

There is no cost for a COVID vaccine. Patient insurance is billed for a fee to administer the vaccine, but patients will not be billed. To view more dates, visit faycohd.org/events.

Frequently Asked Questions about bivalent boosters

What is a bivalent COVID-19 booster?

COVID-19 vaccines have, to this point, targeted the original COVID-19 strain. COVID-19 variants have made the vaccines a little less effective over time. The new bivalent vaccine provides protection against both the original strain and the new Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants. This provides broader protection against COVID-19. This is similar to what happens with the flu vaccine every year.

What bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are recommended?

The CDC has recommended bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Is the bivalent COVID-19 booster safe?

The basic ingredients used in both bivalent boosters are the same as the original monovalent vaccine. Testing by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech of their original monovalent vaccines showed that the vaccines were safe. The FDA reviewed the bivalent boosters and concluded that small changes in the vaccine target shouldn’t change the safety profile, in line with what is done with the flu vaccine.

Who is eligible for the bivalent COVID-19 booster?

Anyone 12 and older who had their primary vaccine series or last booster more than 2 months ago is eligible for the bivalent booster. The bivalent booster can’t be used for the primary vaccine series. Those aged 5 to 11 who have completed the primary vaccine series should get boosted 5 months after their most recent dose with the original vaccine. Children ages 6 months to 4 years are currently not authorized for any COVID-19 booster doses.

Will the new booster shots prevent COVID-19 infections completely?

The bivalent booster should be more effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms and the severe effects of COVID-19 than the original vaccine. But some people will still get and transmit COVID-19 even if they are vaccinated.

What does it mean to be up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations?

You have completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and received the most recent booster dose recommended for you by CDC based on age, the vaccine you first received and time since the last dose.

Am I still able to get a first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Local health departments, pharmacies and doctor’s offices still offer many opportunities for you to get vaccinated.

Can I get my bivalent COVID-19 booster and my flu shot at the same time?

Yes! Currently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommend that if a person is eligible, both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same visit, without regard to timing. If you have concerns about getting both vaccines at the same time, speak with a health care provider.

Can I receive a bivalent booster if I had a previous Omicron infection?

Yes, all patients can benefit from bivalent boosters regardless of previous infection.

Where can I get the bivalent booster?

You can call Fayette County Public Health at 740-335-5910 or visit faycohd.org/events to schedule the booster. You can also visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

